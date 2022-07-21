Hindustan Zinc weighs expansion to tap opportunities in Europe

The decline in zinc since mid-April has pushed the Mumbai-listed miner to re-evaluate its move to lock in prices for some of its output. While Hindustan Zinc sold forward as much as 18% of this year’s production at about $4,200 a ton, that hedging is no longer as rewarding now that prices have dropped, interim Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi said on the same call. Zinc traded at $2,934 a ton on the London Metal Exchange at 4:15 p.m. local time.