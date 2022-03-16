Hines, Conscient partner to build housing projects in NCR

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: Hines, a US-based real estate company on Wednesday said it has partnered with Conscient Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to launch ‘Elevate Homes’, a development management platform for residential projects.
The new platform will build premium housing projects under the development management (DM) model. Typically, under the DM model, a developer partners with the landlord or existing developer for a project, where it is responsible for construction, sales and marketing, and is a fee-based arrangement. In this case, Hines and Conscient will jointly develop the projects.
Hines and Conscient Hines are currently developing a luxury housing project ‘Elevate’ at Golf Course Road, in Gurugram.
“We are delighted to partner with Conscient again, this time for a platform that will execute multiple projects in Gurugram, Delhi and Noida. Hines and Conscient have built an effective joint team over the last six years and will now leverage the international expertise and domestic experience to fill the void of a development services company," said Amit Diwan, country head for Hines India.
Elevate Homes platform will take up multiple projects of different sizes and cost as per requirement of the customers.
Rajesh Jain, managing director, Conscien, said, “It synergises the strengths of both Conscient and Hines in a growing market where customers are increasingly more informed and discerning. Elevate Homes will have end to end design, development, sales, and CRM capabilities. We should be announcing our first project in Q2 2022".
Hines India has been operational for over a decade and is currently developing multiple residential and commercial office projects across major cities spanning 10 million sq ft. It has partnered with DLF Ltd and other developers for specific projects.
It has completed two commercial projects 'One Horizon Center’ and 'Skyview Corporate Park' in Gurugram comprising 1.4 million sq ft.
