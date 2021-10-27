Bengaluru: US-based real estate firm Hines said it will develop a million sq ft of office space at Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur with an investment of ₹650 crore.

Hines and Bengaluru-based developer DNR Group have started construction of the project ‘DNR Altitude’, which will have a 20-storey tower of Grade A office space.

The project is located on a 4-acre site owned by DNR Group.

An initial investment of ₹200 crore has already been made in the project. DNR Group and Hines entered into a partnership last year to develop the project.

Altitude is expected to be completed by 2024-end.

“The office sector today is at a pivotal point of transformation that is likely to continue for a while. However, it is certain that once things start returning to normal, quality is going be the key. The occupier, who will ultimately drive the value in the office sector, is going to choose better partners, better landlords and better projects. Therefore, the developers who have better quality projects to showcase will stand to benefit. I am confident that Altitude will stand apart from the rest and offer an unparalleled workplace experience to the customers," said Vipul Kumat, managing director, DNR Group.

Altitude is a TOD transit-oriented development (TOD).

Monish Krishna, managing director - development, Hines India said, “We have been working in India for over a decade to create landmark office spaces like One Horizon Center on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon, one of the finest office spaces in India. The design team has done an excellent job and we are confident of bringing a future-ready office project incorporating Hines’ latest knowledge from around the world. This project will be the address of choice for office goers in future."

