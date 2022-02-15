After successful entry into data services and cloud computing, Hiranandani Group has forayed into technology-led consumer services business with its new venture Tez Platforms and it will invest 3,500 crore in the next two to three years.

The reality firm will make an initial investment of ₹1,000 crore and the Tez Platforms will debut this year.

Tez Platforms will focus on opportunities in the arena of social media, entertainment, gaming and e-sports, e-commerce, personal mobility, artificial intelligence and blockchain-linked solutions.

“We believe that the potential of digital has barely scratched the surface. In keeping with the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India, as echoed in the Union Budget 2022, we are widening our focus on technology-led, new-age services," said Darshan Hiranandani, CEO-Hiranandani Group.

"Through Tez Platforms we intend to incubate and work with leading technologies and partners (both domestic and global) in other areas as well, in the next steps of our journey," he said.

Darshan Hiranandani said the company will launch two highly sought-after services in 2022 and another three in the next year. “We are widening our focus on technology-led, new-age services."

Tez Platforms plans to hire over 250 employees in FY22.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.