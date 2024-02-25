Hiranandani Group promoters Niranjan and son Darshan summoned by ED in FEMA case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, the promoters of prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26, official sources said on Sunday.