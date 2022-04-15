Hiranandani-Blackstone JV Greenbase inks industrial lease deal with Jost India

“With the signing of this deal, our total delivered portfolio stands at 1.5 million sq ft at Greenbase Chennai, a milestone accomplished in the short span of two years despite the unprecedented covid crisis. The Hiranandani Group in JV with Blackstone stays committed to invest over ₹3000 crore to develop industrial and logistics parks across key cities in India. The existing land bank of close to 500 acres spread across 4 locations is dedicated for 15 million sq ft of industrial and logistics parks development," said Niranjan Hiranandani, founder, Hiranandani Group and chairman of Greenbase Industrial & Logistics Park.

