Hiring alert! Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, AirAsia and Qatar announce vacancies. Check full list here2 min read . 10:44 PM IST
- The hiring comes as the Indian aviation sector sees as significant rise in passenger volumes after the two year lockdown
Several domestic airlines and one international airline has announced vacancies for the position of cabin crew and pilots across multiple locations in India. The sudden demand for crew comes as passenger volumes have seen a significant surge following the two year Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown.
Air Aisa India and Vistara have conducted their recruitment drives, and Qatar, IndiGo, Air India are still looking for candidates.
Rating agency ICRA in a report has highlighted that domestic carriers recorded a year-on-year growth of 57.7% in passenger traffic to 84.2 million for 2021-22 (April-March).
Qatar Airways Group has announced that it is looking to recruit Indian employees to support their global operations. They also aim to have more employees to better their customer experience over the coming months.
The foreign carrier said that It's looking to recruit “a significant number" of new employees for roles such as culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations and ground services.
The company has informed that they will start applications from Indian citizens for various roles across divisions from 16 September 2022. Qatar group is looking to hire for Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels.
Air India is holding walk-in interviews for cabin crew at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Guwahati and Goa. The national airline is also looking to hire senior trainee pilots for its Airbus A320 fleet, and pilots for Boeing 777 planes.
AirAsia India last week held a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Gurugram for the Delhi-National Capital Region. It had also conducted hiring drives for cabin crew in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune Dehradun and Lucknow.
Vistara which operates Airbus A320, A321 and Boeing 787 aircraft, has also conducted recruitment programmes for cabin crew in Bengaluru and Mumbai, recently.
