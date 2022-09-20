Hiring alert: Air India invites applications for cabin crew posts

Air India currently has 113 aircraft in its fleet of which 87 planes are operational. These include 54 narrow-body aeroplanes and 33 wide-body aircraft. The non-operational 16 narrow-body aircraft and 10 wide-body aircraft are expected to return to service by early 2023
NEW DELHI: The Indian aviation industry is gearing up for fresh hirings, with Tata Group’s Air India calling for applications for cabin crew posts as it gets ready to expand its fleet.
The deadline for submission of resumes is 26 September.
In July, Air India had invited walk-ins for cabin crew positions. The opportunity had attracted a huge number of freshers as well as employees at other airlines. In fact, it was a weak day of attendance for competition. On 2 July, nearly 55% of IndiGo flights were delayed and on 3 July, around 30%. A significant chunk of IndiGo cabin crew had reportedly applied for sick leave to attend Air India’s walk-in recruitment drive.
While demand for air travel has started recovering and reached almost 85% of pre-covid level, most employees in the Indian aviation industry are still waiting for their pay and allowances to increase from the pre-pandemic level. With the entry of new players such as Akasa, Jet Airways, and expansion plan of Air India, this trend is likely to change.
Meanwhile, this time around Air India will announce the shortlisted candidates who would then be called for interviews.
A candidate needs to have minimum 60% marks in class 12 from a recognised board or university and must hold a current Indian passport, PAN, and Aadhar card. The job is open to candidates aged 18-22 years for freshers and up to 32 years for those with experience.
“Only shortlisted candidates will receive an email for the selection process. Walk-ins will not be allowed," the airline said in the job advertisement.
Air India currently has 113 aircraft in its fleet of which 87 planes are operational. These include 54 narrow-body aeroplanes and 33 wide-body aircraft. The non-operational 16 narrow-body aircraft and 10 wide-body aircraft are expected to return to service by early 2023.
The airline will also induct 30 more aircraft in its fleet by 2023 as it eyes expansion and fleet revamp. The new aircraft will enter the airline’s fleet from late 2022 and will increase its fleet size by 25%. Under a transformation plan called Vihaan.AI, the airline has formed a five-year strategy to gain at least 30% domestic market share.