UBS plans to rebuild its team in India after the acquisition of Credit Suisse, adding at least seven relationship managers.
Following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS Group AG plans to rebuild its team in India. The bank plans to add at least seven relationship managers to bring its total advisory strength in India to about 25, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.