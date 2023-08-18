Following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS Group AG plans to rebuild its team in India. The bank plans to add at least seven relationship managers to bring its total advisory strength in India to about 25, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, the bank is hiring two senior executives from rival firms in portfolio management services, which develops India-specific products.

Mint could not independently confirm the details.

UBS exited the private-wealth market in India almost a decade ago.

Young Jin Yee, who joined UBS as co-head of wealth management in Asia-Pacific in June, is scheduled to visit India in September, one of the people said, as reported by Bloomberg.

UBS Group AG revamped another layer of its leadership team naming country heads responsible for UBS Group business conducted in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Among the 21 appointments announced on Thursday were five Credit Suisse bankers, including Carlos Santos Lima who was named country head for Portugal. Majid Al-Gwaiz and Khaled Salah were named country heads for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain respectively.

In June 2023, UBS completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management.

“This is the start of a new chapter – for UBS, Switzerland as a financial centre and the global financial industry," UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher had said in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

The takeover of Credit Suisse has increased UBS’s workforce to about 120,000, but the Swiss bank intends to ultimately reduce that by about 30% as it integrates the two banks, Bloomberg has reported. UBS is due to give further details on the integration plans on August 31 when it reports combined second-quarter earnings.

-With inputs from Bloomberg