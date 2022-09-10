Hiring Alert! Myntra to offer 16,000 jobs for these positions

The new office has a seating capacity of over 2,600 people, a two-fold rise from its earlier office. It allows employees the flexibility of working from the office, as well as enable in-person collaboration as the fashion e-tailer enters a hybrid model of work. It has already has moved to the new premises from its 130,000 sq ft office earlier at Kudlu Gate, off Hosur Road, where it spent nearly 12 years.