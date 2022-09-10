Hiring Alert! Myntra to offer 16,000 jobs for these positions

Fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra will offer over 16,000 jobs in this festive season for various positions in delivery, warehouse handling, and logistics.
Flipkart-owned Myntra had provided around 11,000 employment opportunities during the same period last year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra will offer over 16,000 jobs in this festive season for various positions in delivery, warehouse handling, and logistics. The organization had provided around 11,000 employment opportunities during the same period last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra will offer over 16,000 jobs in this festive season for various positions in delivery, warehouse handling, and logistics. The organization had provided around 11,000 employment opportunities during the same period last year.
“Of these 16,000 jobs, 10,000 will be direct employment opportunities, while 6,000 will be indirect. It is considered to be our highest hiring in any of the festive season so far," said Nupur Nagpal, Myntra's chief human resource officer told Economic Times.
“Of these 16,000 jobs, 10,000 will be direct employment opportunities, while 6,000 will be indirect. It is considered to be our highest hiring in any of the festive season so far," said Nupur Nagpal, Myntra's chief human resource officer told Economic Times.
As per the latest report, around half of the supply chain management staff from the current new batch will continue working and the contact centre staff will stay till their contractual period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the latest report, around half of the supply chain management staff from the current new batch will continue working and the contact centre staff will stay till their contractual period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The job positions for which Myntra is hiring this year include sorting, packing, picking, loading, unloading, delivery, return inspection as well as cargo fleet management.
The job positions for which Myntra is hiring this year include sorting, packing, picking, loading, unloading, delivery, return inspection as well as cargo fleet management.
Earlier in June this year, Myntra sold 50 lakh items on day one of its flagship bi-annual “End of Reason Sale" (EORS) that was held from 11 to 16 June. The retailer shipped 2.6 million items within the first 24 hours of the event. The online retailer reported 70% growth in traffic during the event as compared to regular days.
Earlier in June this year, Myntra sold 50 lakh items on day one of its flagship bi-annual “End of Reason Sale" (EORS) that was held from 11 to 16 June. The retailer shipped 2.6 million items within the first 24 hours of the event. The online retailer reported 70% growth in traffic during the event as compared to regular days.
The fashion platform had also a created 27,500 third-party employment opportunities ahead of the EORS sale period in June this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The fashion platform had also a created 27,500 third-party employment opportunities ahead of the EORS sale period in June this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This Flipkart-owned company had also taken 300,000 sq ft on lease, from managed workspace provider IndiQube, in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road for its new corporate headquarters.
This Flipkart-owned company had also taken 300,000 sq ft on lease, from managed workspace provider IndiQube, in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road for its new corporate headquarters.
The new office has a seating capacity of over 2,600 people, a two-fold rise from its earlier office. It allows employees the flexibility of working from the office, as well as enable in-person collaboration as the fashion e-tailer enters a hybrid model of work. It has already has moved to the new premises from its 130,000 sq ft office earlier at Kudlu Gate, off Hosur Road, where it spent nearly 12 years.
The new office has a seating capacity of over 2,600 people, a two-fold rise from its earlier office. It allows employees the flexibility of working from the office, as well as enable in-person collaboration as the fashion e-tailer enters a hybrid model of work. It has already has moved to the new premises from its 130,000 sq ft office earlier at Kudlu Gate, off Hosur Road, where it spent nearly 12 years.