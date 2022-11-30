South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung has informed that they will hire at least 1,000 engineers for the various research institutes across India. The leading consumer electronic brand for India informed that these newly hired engineers will start working for the company from 2023.
According to the official statement from Samsung, the newly hired engineers will be working in the Samsung R and D Institute Bangalore, Samsung R and D Institute Noida, Samsung R and D Institute Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.
The 1,000 engineers hired will work on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning, image processing, Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, communication networks, system on a chip (SoC) and storage solutions, the company informed.
Samsung further informed that recruitment will happen from various streams such as computer science and allied branches (AI/ML/computer vision/ very-large-scale integration etc.), information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks. In addition, it will also be hiring from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.
The electronics giant said that Samsung R and D centres would hire 200 engineers from IITs such as IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Guwahati and IIT-BHU, among others.
They have also offered 400 pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions.
"Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung's R-D centres aim to hire new talent from India's top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people's lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India," said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.
According to the company, Samsung research centres in India have filed over 7,500 patents in areas such as multi-camera solutions, televisions, digital applications, fifth-generation mobile system (5G), 6G and ultra-wideband wireless communications protocol.
Many of these patents have been commercialised in Samsung flagship Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, network equipment and digital applications, among others.
Over the years, Samsung R-D centres in India have built a strong culture of patent filing, the company statement said. At Samsung R-D Institute, Bangalore, for instance, a significant number of patent filers are first-time inventors in emerging domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, camera and vision technologies, the company said, adding with this, the R-D centre has emerged as the number one patent filer in India for inventions made in India and first filed in India and also won the National IP Award 2021 and 2022.
