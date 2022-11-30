Over the years, Samsung R-D centres in India have built a strong culture of patent filing, the company statement said. At Samsung R-D Institute, Bangalore, for instance, a significant number of patent filers are first-time inventors in emerging domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, camera and vision technologies, the company said, adding with this, the R-D centre has emerged as the number one patent filer in India for inventions made in India and first filed in India and also won the National IP Award 2021 and 2022.