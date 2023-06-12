Hiring cools in small cities as talent swells in top metros2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The worst decline has been in IT & outsourcing, manufacturing, and consumer sectors
MUMBAI : Recruitments in India’s smaller cities have plunged from the previous year’s levels, executives in the recruitment industry said, as the availability of qualified talent rises in the metros. The worst decline has been in the IT and outsourcing, manufacturing and engineering, and consumer sectors, they said.
