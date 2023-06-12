MUMBAI : Recruitments in India’s smaller cities have plunged from the previous year’s levels, executives in the recruitment industry said, as the availability of qualified talent rises in the metros. The worst decline has been in the IT and outsourcing, manufacturing and engineering, and consumer sectors, they said.

During the days of the pandemic, companies aggressively hired workers to meet soaring demand, driving up salaries in big cities. This prompted many of them to turn to tier-2 and tier-3 cities for workers. Since the market has turned sluggish now, talent costs have cooled, and companies are asking staff from smaller cities to relocate to metros for the same pay.

“Active talent demand and hiring action in tier-2 and tier-3 locations have dropped 44% since January 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the drop is over 46% compared to May 2022. Also, the contribution of tier-2 and tier-3 openings to overall active jobs has dropped to 32% from previous highs of 72% in December 2020," said Prasadh M.S., head of workforce research at Xpheno, a recruitment firm that specializes in IT and startup hiring.

Xpheno’s data showed that after the pandemic outbreak, demand for tier-2 and tier-3 talent leapt far ahead of the big cities. The focus on hiring talent in tier-2 and tier-3 cities was the highest in late 2020 and early 2021.

The change of heart also follows the recruitment freeze in many companies and focuses on essential recruitment alone. A year ago, companies in IT and FMCG firms were making a beeline for candidates in cities like Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad, where talent was available at a 30% hike, compared to metros where candidates were demanding double their salaries. But the appeal changed when it turned from an employee to an employer’s market.

“The current hiring landscape primarily focuses on replacements and specialized project-based positions... companies are now reallocating their skilled workforce and potentially relocating individuals from tier-2 and 3 cities to major metropolitan areas. This is a notable shift, as previously individuals had the option to secure employment in their hometowns if they so desired," said A.R. Ramesh, director of digital business solutions, professional staffing and international engagement, Adecco.

The push to get employees back to the office or at least have a hybrid structure where they have to stay in the same location as their offices are another factor in the reduced levels of non-metro hiring.

“The April-June quarter is estimated to see a 45% drop in hiring mandates from non-metro for us. The manufacturing and engineering sector, IT and consumer, which make up 80% of our revenues, do not have many mandates for tier 2 and 3 cities," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO of CIEL HR Services.

Mishra has noticed a worrying trend where candidates are downplaying their degrees to get any job, even if they are qualified for higher-skilled profiles. “An engineer is ready to work as a sales employee because there are fewer vacancies, and moving to larger metros does not have a cost advantage. Factories and companies that are located in these places also have stopped hiring," Mishra said.

When the hiring frenzy raged, companies in smaller cities were matching salaries of large IT companies, and many employees preferred to pick up those jobs in their hometowns, even if it meant giving up on larger brands.