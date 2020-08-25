NEW DELHI : With more companies announcing the extension of work-from-home policy to keep their employees safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, hiring for remote jobs have increased by 3 times, according to a report by jobs portal Naukri.com.

“We have seen the Work From Home trend grow in the last few years but the growth has accelerated multi-fold due to the global pandemic. While the office is here to stay, greater acceptance of remote working will pave way for a hybrid-working model in the coming future," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com said. Interestingly, even traditionally office based or on-ground roles such as sales/ business development and customer care agents are also being offered with WFH options now.

During the Covid pandemic, Work From Home jobs have witnessed a 7x growth in applications in the last few months as compared to pre-COVID times. Hiring for remote jobs too has seen a robust growth and has increased by 3X as compared to pre-COVID levels this year, the report said.

Reflecting a behavioral shift by jobseekers on Naukri’s platform, the keyword, ‘Work From Home’ has been one of the top 3 most searched keywords by jobseekers in the last five months.

Around half of remote job postings are from the BPO/ ITES sector, resulting in robust growth of WFH jobs from the industry. IT-Software, Education/Teaching and Internet/Ecommerce contribute to another quarter of work from home jobs.

WFH jobs have also emerged in unlikely sectors such as Publishing, BFSI and Education/Teaching that have conventionally required the physical presence of the employee. However, the most impacted industries like Travel and Staffing continue to decline in hiring even in remote jobs, the report said.

