Hiring for work from home jobs increase by 3 times: Report

“We have seen the Work From Home trend grow in the last few years but the growth has accelerated multi-fold due to the global pandemic. While the office is here to stay, greater acceptance of remote working will pave way for a hybrid-working model in the coming future," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com said. Interestingly, even traditionally office based or on-ground roles such as sales/ business development and customer care agents are also being offered with WFH options now.