Hiring platform Able Jobs raises $1.8 million in seed round led by SAIF Partners

Bengaluru: Entry-level talent hiring platform , Able Jobs, has raised a seed amount of $1.8 million from SAIF Partners, Y Combinator, former-WhatsApp executive, Neeraj Arora; Titan Capital and Firstcheque.

According to the company, the fresh round of funding will be used by the brand for acceleration of its product growth and expansion of its team. The company also plans to build training products for companies to hire talent reliably and expand into adjacent sectors like FMCG, BFSI, etc.

Launched last year, Able Jobs provides end-to-end hiring support to companies right from finding the right candidate to getting talent deployed.

It currently works with several startups including BYJU’s acquired WhiteHatJr, Bigbasket, Sharechat, and focuses on helping companies hire entry level talent in the fields of sales, support and marketing,

"Over the past decades companies have invested a lot of capital in hiring and training entry level talent. We, at Able jobs, are focused on solving this by partnering with companies and helping them hire trained professionals with a single click and no upfront investment," said Ravish Agrawal, CEO, Able Jobs.

Able Jobs also offers skill development and online training courses for these young candidates. The company’s app provides these online training programs where they pre-train candidates for job roles specific to companies.

Post-training, companies interview candidates and then roll out offers as they deem fit. Able Jobs also helps companies acquire talent through social channels and gives them access to people beyond job portals.

"We are extremely thrilled to partner with Ravish and his team who are catering to the flourishing bracket of job-seekers in the country. With the rising needs of such platforms in a post-covid job market, we are confident that Able Jobs can catalyze the growth and development of the entry-level hiring ecosystem in our country while scaling up efficiently at the same time," said, Deepak Gaur, MD, SAIF Partners India.

Recently, Mint reported that amid the covid-19 pandemic while several startups continue to lay off employees, to improve operational efficiencies; certain startups are still hiring across sectors of e-commerce and logistics to meet the surge in online demand.

