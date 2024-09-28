Accenture plans to hire more technology talent in India, maintaining its talent strategy. With over 300,000 Indian employees, the firm expects significant growth in FY 2025, anticipating revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.4 billion

With an eye to keep the talent strategy same, IT firm Accenture is betting big on Indian talent for technology, and plans to hire more in the country. Julie Sweet, the chief executive officer of Accenture said that the company is hiring primarily in India.

“We are hiring primarily in India, so a lot of that hiring is technology in India, and of course it also addresses refreshing our pyramid at this time, so you’ve got kind of the new college graduates coming in, so there’s really no change in our talent strategy," said Julie Sweet, during an investors' call.

'Lot of hiring in India…' Out of the 7.7 lakh employees that make up Accenture's global workforce, over three lakhs are Indians, which is roughly around 57 per cent of the company's team.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year. In the 2025 fiscal year, the company made a net addition of 41,484 people, and added over 24,000 people in the August quarter.

“We hire all over the world, and in technology, which is a big driver of the growth that we’re seeing now, and going into FY 2025, that is a lot of hiring in India," added the Accenture CEO.

Gen AI bookings on the rise Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of 2025 fiscal year to be around 16.8 billion to 17.4 billion dollars. In the third quarter, Accenture reported a five percent increase as compared to the same quarter in FY23-24.

"In the fourth quarter of FY24-25, the company also bagged GenAI bookings worth one billion dollars. We delivered full-fiscal year new bookings of $81 billion, including a record 125 quarterly client bookings of more than $100 million, and now have 310 Diamond clients, our largest relationships," said Sweet.

‘strong growth fiscal in 2025’ The CEO also added that Accenture continues to accelerate its leadership in Generative AI, which it believes to be the most transformative technology of the next decade. “Our successful strategy to lead reinvention for clients and continued investments in our business have positioned Accenture for strong growth in fiscal 2025," added Julie Sweet.

Accenture believes a key challenge is that implementing GenAI will require clients to be prepared with data infrastructure – a fuel for GenAI, it added.