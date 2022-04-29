Hit by chip shortage, Hero Electric makes zero dispatches in April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric could not make any dispatches to dealers in April due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, the company said in a statement.
Hit by supply-chain constraints, the company had to suffer a stoppage of production.
"This has further increased the waiting list for its customers to 60 plus days and some of the dealerships have no stock to display," it said.
Commenting on the situation, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said that it is like putting an emergency brake on a fast-moving train.
"Our sales were almost doubling month-on-month and we somehow managed with sourcing from different geographies but the war (Ukraine) collapsed a major supply chain resulting in this disruption," he said.
The company has geared up alternate sources and would soon resume production, Gill added.
"We are using this time to enhance our plant capacity to increase our production volumes as well as revisit our systems and processes related to batteries to further reinforce the quality assurance of our bikes," he said.
On the recent incidents of electric scooters catching fire, Gill said these are "awakening call for the industry", adding "we believe that even the best of the companies should introspect and constantly improve their designs and quality to repose confidence in the electric mobility that is going through such a robust growth path".
The automotive industry is still struggling with international chip shortages leading to loss of production.
Meanwhile, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, the government expects to grant approvals to electronic chip makers in the next six to eight months.
The government has received proposals from five companies for setting up an electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with an investment of ₹1.53 lakh crore.
Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures, and ISMC propose to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with USD 13.6 billion investment and have sought the support of USD 5.6 billion from the Centre under the ₹76,000 crore Semicon India Programme.
Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up display manufacturing units -- used in mobile phones, laptops etc – with a projected investment of USD 6.7 billion. They have sought the support of USD 2.7 billion from the Centre under the scheme for setting up display fabs in India.