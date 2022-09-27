Hitachi Astemo installs its first solar power plant in India

Hitachi Astemo installs its first solar power plant in India2 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Hitachi Astemo installed its India's first ground mounted solar power plant of 3 megawatt (MW) at its Jalgaon manufacturing plant.
Hitachi Astemo has installed its India's first solar power plant at Jalgaon manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. The 3 megawatts (MW) solar power plant will be built in an area of 43301 sqm.
The ground-mounted solar power plant will consist of 7128 ground-mounted solar panels and 10 inverters. Hitachi Astemo is a known for the development, manufacture, sale, and service of automotive and transportation components. This solar power plant will embark on its new journey in the field of sustainable energy in India.
Hitachi is working to reduce its carbon emissions and become carbon neutral by 2050. With this plant, the company would be able to eliminate close to 4000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. This will be equal to planting around 1,50,000 trees.
The installation of 3-megawatt solar power plant is just the beginning of the company's plan in which it will commission additional 1.5 megawatt solar power plant by March 2023.
At its Jalgaon plant, the company produces brake systems for 3-wheeler and 4-wheelers. They include manufacturing disc brakes and drum brakes. Along with this the plant is also indulged in foundry operations.
One of the subsidiary of Japanese firm Hitachi, Hitachi Astemo was established in 2021. The company is constantly working to provide efficient modifications in automobile industry. Recently, Hitachi Astemo along with Hitachi had developed thin-type inverter technology for EVs. The technology makes the machine more compact as well as energy efficient.
At its Jalgaon plant, Hitachi Astemo is responsible for making high quality brake systems for vehicles. Its parent company, Hitachi is also working on the generation of sustainable energy in the country. The company is known to build the largest mega-solar generating system in Japan. Along with solar energy, the company is also focusing on delivering on other renewable energy sources. The company is already running projects that capture naturally occurring energy in the form sources like solar, wind, and hydropower and convert it into electricity in India.
(Inputs from ANI)
