Hitachi elevates Indian Managing Director Bharat Kaushal as Executive Chairman

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Japanese conglomerate Hitachi on Thursday announced the elevation of its Indian Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman.

Kaushal is the first Indian Managing Director of Hitchi in India. He will also continue as acting Managing Director, Hitachi India, Corporate Officer, In charge of Regional Strategies (India), Hitachi Ltd.

These changes are effective from April 1, 2025, Hitachi India said in a statement.

This "strategic leadership transition to drive continued innovation and sustainable growth in India's digital transformation", the company said.

Kaushal was appointed as the first Indian Managing Director in 2017 and since then he has been instrumental in demonstrating exemplary leadership and contributing significantly to the company's growth and success.

His vision has propelled Hitachi India's expansion across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, e-education, financial inclusion and urban mobility, while fostering strong partnerships with key stakeholders and contributing to India's long-term development goals, it said.

Bharat Kushal said: "The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap for Hitachi's colossal growth in India.

"Hitachi India is evolving and offering an unparalleled opportunity to further advance its vision of delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that not only support India's growth but also is ensuring pathbreaking and meaningful socio-impact on the last mile delivery of these colossal solutions envisioning to constitute a socially empowered society aligning it with Hitachi's long-term strategic goals," he said.

Hitachi India, is a part of the Japanese conglomerate.