Hitachi Energy aims to build India supply chain: CEO Claudio Facchin
- The CEO said the company would focus on power grid, energy transition technologies
New Delhi: Hitachi Energy, which helps companies modernize power grids and meet energy transition goals, aims to expand its portfolio and manufacturing capacity in India, and boost its domestic supply chain network to meet global energy transition requirements.
In an interview, Hitachi Energy chief executive officer Claudio Facchin said that the Zurich-based company would continue to focus on power grid technologies and newer areas such as integrating electric vehicle (EV) batteries, charging infrastructure and green hydrogen manufacturing plants into the grid.
“I think we have to look at this opportunity beyond our own footprint and find in India, the right combination to build the supply, the entire supply chain across the value chain, not only for India but also for the global energy transition needs," Facchin said.
Citing the government’s focus on boosting domestic manufacturing in various sectors in the energy space, the Hitachi Energy CEO said: “India as a country is already working on that, investing in manufacturing in India, conductors and batteries and solar cells and EVs. So, there is a lot of momentum already there, and I think we should be part of that with, of course, our focus on the grid part."
According to the company’s 2030 strategy, it will invest in its core portfolio of transformers, switch gears, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission systems, power quality, grid automation, and related software, he said.
“But we also realize that for us to be able to help our customers to go through this transition, we need to expand ourselves towards the edge of the grid. So, to decarbonize the energy system, we need to electrify sectors, we need to electrify mobility, and we need to electrify industry. And that means for us learning what it means to integrate charging infrastructure. So, we expand our portfolio to look at that...understanding how to integrate large scale, depot charging or fleet charging for buses for flash charging technology that has an impact on the grid."
The company is also considering partnering with a company involved in electrolyzers or green hydrogen processes to create an ecosystem to deliver green steel. Facchin said the company has not yet finalized with which Indian company it would partner in the green hydrogen or electrolyzer space, but it is looking at the opportunities offered by the country.
On the plans to increase its workforce in India, Facchin said that Hitachi Energy’s current workforce in India stands at 6,000, and nearly half of it is dedicated to its global business, and it would continue to expand its workforce in the country.
Recently, the company inaugurated the Hitachi Energy Global Technology and Innovation Center in Chennai, which would employ around 2,500 people. Last year, the company added 1,000 people to its operations in India.
“Our plan is to add an additional 20% (2,500) more by the end of this financial year. So that’s the kind of speed at which we are working on that," he added.