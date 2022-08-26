Hitachi Energy looks at acquisitions in India

Facchin: Yes. If you look at what we inaugurated recently in the power quality space, it is a pillar for technology. Some of that technology that we look at... flexible AV transmission systems, there were technologies which we introduced in the market along with HVDC and that whole area of power quality is becoming more and more relevant to manage this complexity, to make sure that the grid system is able to deliver the power quality but also reliably and efficiently. There is more on the power electronics space. Power electronics as a technology platform is becoming more and more relevant. You have power electronics in the renewable side for solar, for wind, you have more and more power electronics in the consumption side, EV charging , data centres, power electronics for power quality, HVDC and power electronics for storage applications. So, that’s an area we have an opportunity to expand and leverage. We don’t plan to go into battery manufacturing. That’s an important part of the future investments plans for India, but what we do is we want to invest more to have technologies and competence and capabilities that are best in class to integrate the battery storage systems into this new future energy system that will require that storage. We continue to look into those areas both organically, with our own research and development teams and inorganically as well. As some of the areas, we have the competence to develop them. We need to also look at either partnering or acquisitions that will help us accelerating and expanding the portfolio at the edge of the grid.