Hitachi Energy has won orders worth over ₹160 crore for its key electric components to support the electrification of the country’s rail routes, the company said on Wednesday

Indian Railways strives to achieve 100% electrification of broad-gauge routes by 2023. The government of India’s electric locomotive manufacturers, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in the October-December 2021 period, it further said.

The electrification of railways is a key element of India’s drive towards net zero carbon emissions. At the recent UN climate change conference (COP26), India reaffirmed its commitment to shifting to electricity for transport and reducing the economy’s carbon intensity by 45% by 2030.

Indian Railways’ efforts to electrify all routes by 2023 is an important aspect to achieve these targets.

“Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and at Hitachi Energy we are committed to the accelerated electrification and decarbonization of the world’s transportation and rail sectors," said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy.

He added, “Indian Railways is a longstanding customer of Hitachi Energy and these orders are further evidence that Hitachi Energy is regarded as a trusted partner of choice for the rail industry. A clean and reliable electric rail network is fundamental for India to build back better, supporting the movement of people and goods whilst reducing the environmental impact."

"Traction transformers are critical components in the traction chain that affect both train performance and operator services. More than half the world’s electric locomotives and train sets are powered by Hitachi Energy transformers. The pioneering technology leader has an estimated global installed base of over 30,000 units of these transformers enabling essential train functions such as traction, lighting, ventilation, braking, signaling and communication," Hitachi Energy said in an exchange filing

On Wednesday, Hitachi Energy shares closed 5.41% higher at ₹2,800 apiece on NSE.

