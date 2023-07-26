Hitachi Payment Services to acquire cash management biz of Writer Corp1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Hitachi Payment Services said the acquisition will transform its market standing by integrating the cash management business into its overall service offerings
Mumbai: Payment solutions provider Hitachi Payment Services on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with Writer Corp, a multi-business enterprise, to acquire its cash management business.
