Hitachi to buy digital product developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

Now one of the oldest of old-school Japanese industrial heavyweights is spending $9.6 billion to help remake itself as a company that emphasizes software and services. Hitachi said Wednesday it would buy a U.S. company, GlobalLogic Inc., that handles clients’ digital projects with an army of thousands of developers in places like India and Eastern Europe.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in