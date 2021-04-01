Hitachi to buy digital product developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

Hitachi to buy digital product developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion2 min read . 12:25 AM IST
Tokyo industrial heavyweight sees acquisition helping to drive a new emphasis on software and services
It used to be easy to find a Hitachi Ltd. product in the store, whether it was a Hitachi television set, a video recorder or a Hitachi Maxell battery.
Now one of the oldest of old-school Japanese industrial heavyweights is spending $9.6 billion to help remake itself as a company that emphasizes software and services. Hitachi said Wednesday it would buy a U.S. company, GlobalLogic Inc., that handles clients’ digital projects with an army of thousands of developers in places like India and Eastern Europe.
