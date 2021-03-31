OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hitachi to buy US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 bn

Hitachi to buy US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 bn

Hitachi is in talks with private equity firms to sell Hitachi Metals Ltd, a deal that could fetch more than $6.4 billion, following the sale of its chemical unit and diagnostic imaging business. (REUTERS)
Hitachi is in talks with private equity firms to sell Hitachi Metals Ltd, a deal that could fetch more than $6.4 billion, following the sale of its chemical unit and diagnostic imaging business. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 12:19 PM IST Reuters

The acquisition is part of Hitachi's ongoing business portfolio overhaul, which includes the $7 billion acquisition of ABB Ltd's power grid business last year and a series of divestitures of its domestic hardware subsidiaries

Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic Inc for $9.6 billion, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate aims to expand from electronics hardware to digital services.

The acquisition is part of Hitachi's ongoing business portfolio overhaul, which includes the $7 billion acquisition of ABB Ltd's power grid business last year and a series of divestitures of its domestic hardware subsidiaries.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The news sent Hitachi's stock down more than 7% at one point on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

San Jose-based GlobalLogic is currently owned 45% each by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Swiss investment firm Partners Group. The rest is owned by the company's management.

Founded in 2000, GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 employees in 14 countries and 400 active clients in various industries including automotive, healthcare, technology, according to its websites.

Hitachi is aiming to close the transaction by the end of July.

Hitachi is in talks with private equity firms to sell Hitachi Metals Ltd, a deal that could fetch more than $6.4 billion, following the sale of its chemical unit and diagnostic imaging business.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout