Hitachi to buy US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 bn

1 min read.Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 12:19 PM ISTReuters
Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic Inc for $9.6 billion, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate aims to expand from electronics hardware to digital services.
The acquisition is part of Hitachi's ongoing business portfolio overhaul, which includes the $7 billion acquisition of ABB Ltd's power grid business last year and a series of divestitures of its domestic hardware subsidiaries.