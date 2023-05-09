HK’s Gaw Capital in advanced talks to buy Atria stake3 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Gaw Capital has submitted a non-binding offer, the people said, requesting anonymity, adding that Avendus Capital is managing the sale.
NEW DELHI : Hong Kong’s Gaw Capital Partners is in talks with Atria Power Corp. Pvt. Ltd to acquire a majority stake in the Bengaluru-based firm for an estimated equity value of $250 million, two people familiar with the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×