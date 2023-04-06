Home / Companies / News /  HLL Infra Tech Services net profit jumps 58% in FY23
Back

New Delhi: State-owned HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) reported a 58% jump in net profit with total turnover climbing 19% to 361.38 crores during financial year ended 31 March.

“HITES reported profit after tax at 27.76 crores in 2022-23 compared with 17.60 crores a year ago – a significant feat for a Miniratna subsidiary with net worth of just 2 crore which was incorporated merely nine years ago," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

According to the health ministry, these significantly positive results were achieved largely due to infrastructure development business which saw completion of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhatinda, Gorakhpur and Guwahati and upgrading of multiple projects during the last fiscal year.

HLL Lifecare Limited focuses on the construction and procurement business in the healthcare sector. Besides building infrastructure, it provides procurement consultancy, facility management and bio-medical engineering.

The infrastructure development division of HITES offers services in the area of architectural, structural and MEP design, estimation, bid process management, project & construction management including site supervision, contract management, facility management etc.

It has of late diversified into setting up institutional, commercial, residential, tourism related projects where it provides comprehensive services from “concept to commissioning".

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout