HLL Infra Tech Services net profit jumps 58% in FY231 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:04 PM IST
HLL Infra Tech ‘s profit after tax at ₹27.76 crores in 2022-23 compared with ₹17.60 crores a year ago, a significant feat for a Miniratna subsidiary, the health ministry said
New Delhi: State-owned HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) reported a 58% jump in net profit with total turnover climbing 19% to ₹361.38 crores during financial year ended 31 March.
