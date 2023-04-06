Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  HLL Infra Tech Services net profit jumps 58% in FY23

HLL Infra Tech Services net profit jumps 58% in FY23

1 min read . 02:04 PM IST Livemint
HLL Lifecare Limited focuses on the construction and procurement business in the healthcare sector. (Company website)

HLL Infra Tech ‘s profit after tax at 27.76 crores in 2022-23 compared with 17.60 crores a year ago, a significant feat for a Miniratna subsidiary, the health ministry said

New Delhi: State-owned HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) reported a 58% jump in net profit with total turnover climbing 19% to 361.38 crores during financial year ended 31 March.

New Delhi: State-owned HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) reported a 58% jump in net profit with total turnover climbing 19% to 361.38 crores during financial year ended 31 March.

“HITES reported profit after tax at 27.76 crores in 2022-23 compared with 17.60 crores a year ago – a significant feat for a Miniratna subsidiary with net worth of just 2 crore which was incorporated merely nine years ago," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

“HITES reported profit after tax at 27.76 crores in 2022-23 compared with 17.60 crores a year ago – a significant feat for a Miniratna subsidiary with net worth of just 2 crore which was incorporated merely nine years ago," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

According to the health ministry, these significantly positive results were achieved largely due to infrastructure development business which saw completion of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhatinda, Gorakhpur and Guwahati and upgrading of multiple projects during the last fiscal year.

HLL Lifecare Limited focuses on the construction and procurement business in the healthcare sector. Besides building infrastructure, it provides procurement consultancy, facility management and bio-medical engineering.

The infrastructure development division of HITES offers services in the area of architectural, structural and MEP design, estimation, bid process management, project & construction management including site supervision, contract management, facility management etc.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

It has of late diversified into setting up institutional, commercial, residential, tourism related projects where it provides comprehensive services from “concept to commissioning".

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP