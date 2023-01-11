HLL Lifecare pays ₹122.5 crore dividend to government1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:26 PM IST
The company recorded a turnover of ₹35,668 crore and a profit before tax of ₹551.81 crore of HLL during the financial year 2021–22
New Delhi: HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a mini-ratna public sector enterprise, has paid ₹122.47 crore as dividend to the health ministry for financial year 2021-22.