Home / Companies / News /  HLL Lifecare pays 122.5 crore dividend to government

HLL Lifecare pays 122.5 crore dividend to government

1 min read . 01:26 PM ISTSaurav Anand
HLL paid the dividend to the health ministry (iStockphoto)

The company recorded a turnover of 35,668 crore and a profit before tax of 551.81 crore of HLL during the financial year 2021–22

New Delhi: HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a mini-ratna public sector enterprise, has paid 122.47 crore as dividend to the health ministry for financial year 2021-22.

HLL chairman and managing director, Beji George, handed over the dividend cheque to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya said, “HLL has played an important role in the procurement and distribution of emergency medical supplies supporting the Union Health Ministry for Covid– 19 pandemic management. As a nodal agency for procurement and supply of emergency medical items for COVID -19 pandemic management, it has enabled real time management of the crisis."

He said “financial discipline and responsible behaviour are key aspects for the sustainability of PSUs."

HLL was incorporated on 1 March 1966 to produce contraceptives to support government’s family planning programme. While focusing and expanding the core areas, HLL diversified into other healthcare segments like hospital products, hospital infrastructure management, medical equipment procurement consultancy, diagnostic services, retailing of pharmaceuticals etc.

