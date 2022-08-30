HLL unearthed a firm from Singapore for dispatching substandard Chinese KN95 masks to India: Health Ministry

“We did centralized procurement through HLL to accelerate emergency procurement. The health ministry constituted an expert panel to develop specifications for overalls, goggles and N95 masks. Besides, HLL hired an inspection agency to undertake pre-dispatch inspections at the manufacturing sites. In one such case, a company from Singapore tried to dispatch millions of substandard Chinese KN95 masks in 2021 to India by forging third party inspections certificate. This was discovered by the dispatch inspection team of HLL and the bank guarantee of the supplier worth $9.75 million enchased. Money is lying in a separate account in embassy of Singapore and the issue is sub-judice," said second official said.

