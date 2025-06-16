H&M bets on AI to upgrade stores, face off online rivals
Summary
EXCLUSIVE: The retailer is slimming down its store network to regain ground lost to online-only rivals, and hopes AI will smooth out the integration of its digital operations and physical footprint.
H&M is betting on upgrading a slimmed-down store network to regain ground lost to rivals that sell purely online, and hopes artificial intelligence will smooth out the integration of its digital operations with its physical footprint.
