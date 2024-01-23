Swedish fashion giant H&M has pulled out an advertisement for school clothing that critics said ‘sexualized young girls’, the company said on Tuesday. “Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion", the campaign launched in Australia featuring two young girls in school uniform read.

Social media users pilloried the company for the ad which has since been withdrawn. “We have removed this ad. We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward," a company spokesperson told AFP. Melinda TankardReist, an author asked the company about its intention behind the advertisement. “What is your intention with this sponsored Facebook ad? Little schoolgirls generally don’t want to “turn heads"," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The large numbers I engage with in schools want to be left alone to learn and have fun and not draw unwanted attention to their appearance," she added.

“The little girls parents generally prefer heads don’t ‘turn’ when others see their daughters walking to school, on a bus or in class. Why would you want to fuel the idea that little girls should draw attention to their looks, bodies and ‘style’?" she further said.

“Perhaps have a word to your marketing team and come up with something that doesn’t draw attention to pre pubescent girls already struggling to thrive in a culture that values ‘lookism’ as an aspirational goal?" TankardReist said.

Many internet users strongly reacted to the ad campaign on the microblogging site. One user said, “It's deeper than just turning heads. The whole image is sexualised from the ethnicity of the girls, their pose and are their legs oiled?"

“The term “turning heads" is clearly referencing adult women turning the heads of men. 🤮 Stop objectifying and sexualising little girls, these models look no more than SIX YEARS OLD. Take it down," another user commented.

“This is really disturbing. I remember being cat called whilst waiting for the bus in my school uniform. It made me feel unsafe. Girls go to school to get an education, not to be jeered at by onlookers," the third user reacted.

