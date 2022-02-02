H&M to launch H&M Home in India in March

“We are going to launch it starting with online and this will be in spring. So, it will be H&M.com launching at first as well as through the marketplace Myntra but at the same time we are planning to launch shop-in-shop. That will be a bit later depending on the situation but the plan will be that it will launch between spring, late spring in our store in Vasant Kunj," Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager, H&M India, told Mint in a interview.