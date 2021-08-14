NEW DELHI: Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (HMD), manufacturers of disposable syringes and auto disable syringes, has achieved its target to produce over 1 billion AD syringes for covid vaccination.

It has also achieved milestone of producing over 1 crore pieces of assorted size of syringes daily.

“HMD had been ensuring continuity of supply chain and its manufacturing plants to ensure no shortages in India in India for its critically needed disposable devices during the Covid crisis," said Rajiv Nath, managing director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

HMD is a key international supplier of critically needed syringes to COVAX facility of the World Health Organization (via UNICEF), Brazil and even Japan for covid vaccines.

In December, HMD dispatched 14 crore auto disposable syringes to the COVAX stockpile facility created in anticipation for supporting global worldwide vaccination drive.

“From 50 crore pieces per annum capacity of 0.5 ml AD Syringes in June 2020, we increased production rate to 80 crore per annum in May 2021 and currently we have achieved our target capacity of producing 100 crore AD Syringes & next hopefully125 Crore pieces per annum by March 2022, for this one size alone. 0.5ml is the size sought by Public Healthcare in India and most countries for Covid. For Private Healthcare the Dispovan Disposable Syringes are still popular but we started to see a shift by the progressive hospitals (who wish to assure their patients of higher injection safety) for auto disable syringes that ensure one injection one syringe," he said.

Over 440 million syringes will be supplied by HMD for India’s massive vaccination drive by September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.