HMD Global to launch and make own brand of smartphones in India in 2024

New Delhi: HMD Global, the global licensee of Nokia smartphones, plans to introduce its brand of smartphones, tablets, and wearables in India as early as 2024, with the country serving as the global launchpad, said Ravi Kunwar, vice president for India and Asia Pacific, on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will also make HMD-branded devices in India, having recently started exports of Nokia featurephones from the country.

“India is the most critical and most important market from an HMD perspective and given outlook and performance here in India, and the fact that the consumer market in huge, definitely, India will be the top priority market for HMD branded devices. Now in terms of timing, at this point of time, it's safe to say anywhere between quarter one and quarter two of next year," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reinforcing India's pivotal role in their global strategy, Kunwar added that forthcoming HMD-branded devices would be launched in India before being introduced in other global markets.

HMD Global has been producing the majority of its smartphone models in India over the past three years, partnering with firms such as Foxconn, Dixon Technologies, and Lava International. Notably, Nokia, before transitioning to HMD Global in 2013, was an early adopter of local production in India, boasting its largest global manufacturing facility in the country before its eventual shutdown in the following years.

With the recent commencement of Nokia 105 feature phone exports to select African markets, HMD is positioning India as its central export hub. This model, priced under ₹1,000, began shipping in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will continue to drive the Make in India story and use it in terms of the various benefits which the governments provide from an export perspective, leverage that to make India an export hub for HMDs contact manufacturers," he said.

