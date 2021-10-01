NEW DELHI: Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (HMD), manufacturers of disposable syringes, on Friday said it has supplied 471.35 million pieces to Centre by September to help vaccinate 642.5 million people against covid-19.

Against 442.5 million pieces committed for by the company by September, it supplied 471.35 million pieces. An additional 13 million pieces are on the way, HMD said in a statement.

The medical device company said the Union health ministry has placed a fresh order for 132.5 mn pieces and it has diverted supply of 100 million prices from a UNICEF order to the Indian government for delivery during September to December.

"Spike in demand for non-covid healthcare has also posed challenges for vaccination syringes. Presently HMD is producing more than 4.2 lakh syringes of various types per hour at our factories spread over 11 acres in Faridabad industrial district in Haryana," said Rajiv Nath, managing director, HMD.

The company said it has scaled production of assorted syringes to 3 billion to help with the government's vaccination drive. HMD is not accepting any export orders as of now, said Nath.

