HMSI creates new division to push exports of motorcycles and scooters

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: To push exports of its motorcycles and scooters from India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd, the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Thursday announced its decision to create a separate business vertical called "Overseas Business Expansion". Like other two-wheeler manufacturers, HMSI is also trying to increase exports of its products from India, especially of its premium motorcycles.

According to the company, Overseas Business Expansion will spearhead the company’s ambition to export world-class two-wheelers to the most advanced two-wheeler markets of the world.

Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline

This major organizational restructuring within the company will harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions coming together with one aim—Make Honda India the global hub for two-wheeler exports, HMSI said in a statement.

“Located at Honda’s Manesar facility, Overseas Business Expansion vertical strategically integrates SEDBQ (sales, engineering, development, purchasing and quality) functions under one roof to create a globally optimal operating system. The new vertical shall unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India’s export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics," the statement further noted.

Two-wheeler manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have successfully established India as a base for exports. Pune-based Bajaj Auto exports more than 100,000 units of motorcycles from India to other markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America. TVS Motor touched the 100,000 exports mark in March.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Moto Corp. Ltd and leading middle-weight premium motorcycles manufacturer, Royal Enfield are trying to establish India as a hub for exports. HMSI’s decision to create a division for exports comes at a time when the Indian government is planning to incentivize vehicle exporters from India though a production-linked incentive scheme.

“With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business, while unlocking the next chapter of 'Make in India, for India and the World' in the BS-VI era. With this major organizational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda," said Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and chief executive, HMSI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via