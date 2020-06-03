HMSI domestic May wholesales down 88% YoY

MUMBAI : Country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) said Tuesday that its May domestic wholesales stood at 54,000 units, down 88% YoY.

HMSI’s domestic wholesales in May last year were at 459,923 units. It’s exports for last month were at 820 units.

The company also said that its two-wheeler retails were more than 1.15 lakh units as it saw dealerships resuming operations from the 4 May. Market analysts point out that the customer bookings made in March saw vehicle deliveries in May. However, there is no clarity on the number of fresh bookings and deliveries made thereof for the last month.

Meanwhile, service workshops have attended more than a million vehicles after reopening last month, HMSI said.

The company said that it resumed production activities at its Narsapura plant (Karnataka) from 25 May and the other 3 plants – Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat) – would resume operations from the first week of June in a staggered manner.

100% of Honda’s 308 supplier plants have received approvals to restart operations, HMSI said in a note on June 2.

“May’20 saw the wheels of business start turning slowly after the zero dispatch in the month of April’20. By now, a sizable 70% of Honda dealerships have resumed their operations. With sufficient availability of six BSVI products at our network, our network was able to kick off initial sales momentum," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director – sales and marketing at HMSI.

The company said it has cumulatively sold more than six lakh BS VI compliant vehicles so far.

While Honda dealerships are increasingly promoting digital contactless customer engagement, Guleria said an internal survey suggested that close to 80% of the prospective customers are looking forward to buy a two-wheeler within 3 months of the lockdown opening.

“Moreover, there is an increased propensity of the buyers preferring a two-wheeler over public transport for daily commuting," the senior company executive said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated