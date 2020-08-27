HMSI forays into 180-200cc bike segment in India with Hornet 2.0

NEW DELHI : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has forayed into 180-200cc bike segment in the country with the launch of all-new model Hornet 2.0, priced at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom Gurgaon).

The new model comes with all-new 184cc BS-VI powertrain, new platform and features like engine stop-start system, among others.

"It is the beginning of Honda's new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata told reporters.

He said the bike would also be exported to various global markets.

Replying to a query, Ogata said the company would look at introducing various other models in the premium segment during the course of the year.

"The company would look at filling gaps in product portfolio whether it is entry-level or mid-segment or premium or high spec models," HMSI Director Sales and marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria added.

On the current market environment, he said demand for two-wheelers is expected to increase with people looking to opt for a personal mode of travel due to the COVID-19 situation.

The company is looking to overcome challenges of production and supply chain in order to cater to demand in the upcoming festive season, he noted.

Guleria said the dispatches of the new model have begun and the units would start arriving at dealerships in the first week of September.

HMSI used to sell 160cc CB Hornet 160R in India, which got discontinued after the implementation of BS-VI emission norms from April 1 this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

