HMSI starts delivery of premium Forza 300 scooter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday said it has started delivery of its flagship premium mid-segment scooter Forza 300 in the country.

Honda BigWing, the premium big bike business vertical of the company, has delivered the first lot of four Forza 300 scooters, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a release.

"Encouraged by the excitement received from customers for Forza 300 displayed at Honda BigWing, Gurugram (which were pre-booked), Honda decided to introduce it in India. We are pleased to announce that we have delivered the first lot of four units to our customers," HMSI Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a release.

He said the Euro 5-compliant version of the new offering will be announced in financial year 2021.

Forza 300 is India's first premium mid-size scooter built on the template of synergizing mobility, the release said.

"Honda has a global legacy of fun model line-up. With the introduction of Forza 300 we are proud to take the wave of scooterisation to the next level. It will not only establish Honda as the pioneer in the mid-size scooter segment but will also help us cater to a new dimension of customers," HMSI President and Chief Executive Officer Minoru Kato said in the release.

The scooter comes with a 279cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single overhead camshaft four-valve engine along with excellent fuel economy, the company said.

