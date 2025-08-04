HNI Corp to buy office furniture maker Steelcase for $2.2 billion; bets on return-to-office move of companies

HNI has agreed to buy office furniture maker Steelcase in a deal worth about $2.2 billion, it said on Monday, as it looks to capitalize on more companies asking employees to return to office.

Advertisement

HNI's shares fell 25% and Steelcase's rose 45% in premarket trading.

Steelcase's shareholders will get $7.20 in cash and 0.2192 shares of HNI common stock for each share they own.

This values Steelcase at about $18.30 per share, representing a premium of nearly 80% to Friday's close, according to Reuters calculations.

The Muscatine, Iowa-based HNI makes workplace furnishings and residential building products. Its acquisition of Steelcase comes at a time when "in-office work trends accelerate," HNI's CEO Jeffrey Lorenger said.

After the pandemic-era work-from-home policies, more companies have been asking their employees to return to their offices to work, buoying demand for in-office accessories and infrastructure.

The two firms' geographic footprints and dealer networks are complementary, which will allow the combined company to serve small- and medium-sized businesses and larger corporates, and the healthcare and education end markets, HNI said.

Advertisement

HNI expects pro forma annual revenue of the combined business at about $5.8 billion and annual run-rate synergies of $120 million.

Also Read | Tesla board approves 96 mn shares interim stock award for Elon Musk

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase has dealers and retailers in 790 locations across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In 2024, it recorded annual revenue of $3.2 billion and net income of $81.1 million.

Upon the transaction's closing, expected by the end of 2025, HNI shareholders will own about 64% of the combined company and Steelcase shareholders will own the rest.

J.P. Morgan Securities is serving as exclusive financial adviser to HNI. Goldman Sachs & Co and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisers to Steelcase.