Companies
HNIs, family offices target bigger slice of realty mkt
SummaryThe regulated nature of AIF platforms is one of the key factors for the growing interest
New Delhi: Ultra rich, high networth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are rushing to invest in India’s booming property market through alternative investment funds (AIFs) that are promising higher returns and free from red tape.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
×