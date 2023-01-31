HNIs, institutional investors help Adani FPO sail through
The market cap of 10 listed Adani stocks fell by ₹2,160 cr on Tuesday after falling ₹5.7 tn over three sessions through Monday
MUMBAI, GAUTAM ADANI : In a huge relief for billionaire Gautam Adani, institutional investors and family offices of high net worth individuals (HNIs) salvaged the ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Ltd, ensuring the issue was subscribed 1.12 times, up from just 0.03 times the previous day.
