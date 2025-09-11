Hochul Vies to Make New York an AI Hub With Energy Push

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is positioning New York as a hub for artificial intelligence companies, arguing that competitive tax rates for high earners, abundant energy and immigrant talent can help the state win the race to lead in the technology.

“I want to be No. 1,” Hochul said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “I am very sensitive to competitiveness with other states. I’ve said I don’t want to raise income taxes on high-net-worth people. I want them to know that New York is a place where we want to foster innovation.”

Like other state leaders, Hochul is balancing the potential economic benefits of embracing AI and related infrastructure projects with the pressure to do more to protect residents from the technology’s potential harms, including growing concerns about its impact on mental health.

In June, the New York legislature passed the Responsible AI Safety and Education Act, which would require AI companies to implement security measures and conduct safety testing before deployment. Hochul declined to say whether she would sign the bill, which is awaiting her approval.

“I have to protect New Yorkers, as well as our businesses,” she said, “but let the tech industry know this is the place you want to be.”

Hochul touted the state’s Empire AI initiative, which has secured nearly $500 million in public funding to create what she describes as a “first-in-the-nation partnership between academia, state government and the private sector.”

She also stressed the importance of bolstering the state’s energy resources, a key concern for leading AI developers as they ink deals for ever-larger and more power-hungry data centers. In particular, Hochul called for more nuclear energy and natural gas in the state.

“I’ll be the first governor in a generation, and a very rare Democratic governor, who says, ‘I can’t assume that we’re going to have the power available now,’” she said. “I need sustainability, reliability and affordability, and I’m going to do that.”

Hochul’s emphasis on bolstering energy supplies echoes a push by the Trump administration to pave the way for more AI development. But Hochul also said President Trump’s immigration crackdown could undermine New York’s tech ambitions.

“If those students stop coming to our universities and we stop attracting people who are the most brilliant in the world, that’s something we have to overcome,” Hochul said. “I’m really fearful about that long-term effect.”

