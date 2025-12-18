Medical diagnostic chain House of Diagnostics (HOD) has begun the process of raising $30-40 million in a largely primary funding round, two people familiar with the matter said, as the medical diagnostic and healthcare services space heats up.
House of Diagnostics kicks off $30-40 million funding round amid gathering tailwinds
SummaryThe diagnostic services sector is expected to benefit from increased demand in the wellness and preventive testing segments, demographic changes, and a host of other factors.
