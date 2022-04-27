Holcim Group weighs offers for cement biz

Brokerages have a positive outlook on both Ambuja and ACC stocks even as near-term profitability is expected to be weak. “Cement profitability has been hit due to a sharp rise in coal and pet coke costs. We expect most of the impact to be reflected in earnings in the first half of FY23. That said, per our channel checks, there is a likelihood of an 8%-10% price increase in April. Moreover, historically, as costs have softened, companies have retained part of the benefit, leading to margin expansion. Hence, we expect FY23 profitability to be much weaker, but estimate sharp improvement in FY24 in volume and profitability," said CLSA in a report on 7 April. The brokerage has upgraded Ambuja to ‘buy’ while retaining its buy rating on ACC.

