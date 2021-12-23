Holcim Ltd. said Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion.

The Swiss building-materials maker said the deal will position it as a full roofing provider and help its goal of reaching sales of $4 billion from its roofing solutions by 2025.

Malarkey is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and provides residential roofing solutions. It is expected to post net sales of $600 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $120 million in 2022, Holcim said.

“With Malarkey Roofing Products we enter the highly profitable and fast-growing residential roofing market, driven by repair and refurbishment as well as shifting customer preferences towards more sustainable and resilient building materials," the company said.

The deal will be fully financed by cash and should close in the first quarter of 2022.

