NEW DELHI: Home appliances brand Candes on Friday appointed Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as the brand ambassador, the company said in a statement.

The move came weeks after Candes raised $3 million in a funding round led by Anuraag and Ruchirans Jaipuria along with Lotus group’s joint managing director, Nitin Passi and Redcliffe's Dheeraj Jain.

Candes was set up in 2015 by Sandeep Agarwal and Vipin Agarwal, who earlier spent a decade in the electrical goods manufacturing industry under Vedanta Electricals.

Candes sells white goods such as fans, geysers, television sets, toasters, stabilizers, among other products. Currently, Candes sells across multiple e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Udaan, apart from sales through some offline stores in north and west India.

Lockdowns have driven the demand for white goods and home appliances in India. This is especially true for products such as small kitchen appliances, washing machines, laptops etc.

Consumers are seeking products set to make their lives more convenient at home. Several large and small companies have benefitted from an uptick in consumer durables in the past year.

Even e-commerce companies have been pushing large appliances online, with consumers warming up to buying such goods on online marketplaces.

Candes plans to reach 500 million households over the next year, it said.

“Having Arjun Kapoor on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into our target audience. As he is young, dynamic and a very popular face in every household of India, our brand will be able to create a personal connect with the consumers," Sandeep Agarwal, co-founder, Candes, said.

