Home buyers likely to get some relief from bankruptcy shock

Home buyers likely to get some relief from bankruptcy shock3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The government is planning a special carveout within IBC to exclude such homes. In some cases, customers got possession but not occupation certificates, as the developer failed to pay the local authority for the land.
NEW DELHI : Home buyers may be spared the agony in insolvency cases where they have bought and occupied a house without completing the necessary paperwork, a person aware of the development said. Currently, such houses are considered part of the builder’s inventory and hence open to resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
